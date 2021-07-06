PFF Names Spencer Rattler The Best Player In College Football

Pro Football Focus thinks Spencer Rattler is the best player in college football.

PFF released a list of the top 50 players in college football, the Oklahoma gunslinger came out in the top spot.

PFF wrote the following in part:

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound signal-caller lived up to expectations, earning a 92.5 mark that not only ranked fourth in the FBS but was also the best grade PFF has ever given to a true or redshirt freshman quarterback…Rattler is the best player returning to college football and should be the favorite for the Heisman Trophy when the 2021 college football season kicks off on Aug. 28.

The hype and chatter surrounding Rattler as we head into the 2021 season is borderline deafening. Oklahoma is always competitive, but lots of people now expect the Sooners to be the favorite to win the national title.

I’m not sure I buy that just yet, but I do buy the fact that Rattler is the real deal. He’s a dual-threat passer with a hell of an arm.

Anyone who watched him play in 2022 knows that he’s incredibly skilled. Despite a few rough losses for the Sooners, he was dominant on the field.

Now, everyone expects him to be only better in 2021, and that’s why people in Norman are expecting a national title.

He has a long road ahead of him if he wants to win a title and a Heisman, but there’s no doubt that he’s one hell of a football player. That much is for sure.

It’s going to be a ton of fun to see what he does this season. He’s a star!