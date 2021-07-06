Defense Contractor Raytheon Pushed CRT, Told White Employees To Confront Their ‘Privilege’ In Leaked Documents

Newly leaked documents show the second-largest defense contractor in America launched a Critical Race Theory (CRT) program last summer in which white employees are encouraged to confront their “privilege,” reject the principle of “equality,” and “defund the police.”

Activist Christopher Rufo published internal documents from Raytheon Tuesday that give an inside look into the company’s CRT programs.

Raytheon CEO Greg Hayes launched the “Stronger Together” campaign, instructing employees on “becoming an anti-racist today,” asked all employees to sign a “corporate diversity” pledge and check their biases, according to the leaked documents.

The program embraces the concept of “intersectionality,” encouraging white employees to “identify their privilege” and “step aside” for minority voices that are “more important than your own,” documents show.

CRT holds that America is fundamentally racist and teaches people to view every social interaction and person in terms of race. Its adherents pursue “antiracism” through the end of merit, objective truth and the adoption of race-based policies.

“In America, if you are white or Christian or able-bodied or straight or English-speaking, these particular identities are easy to forget. This is called ‘ordinary privilege’ because these identities and traits easily blend in with the people and norms around us,” the program states.

Raytheon’s program goes on to tell employees to reject the notion of “equality,” instead to strive for “equity,” and provides a list of recommended resources for the company’s white employees, encouraging them to learn concepts such as “defund the police,” “participate in reparations,” “decolonize your bookshelf,” and “join a local ‘white space.'”

Rufo previously reported in May that Lockheed Martin, the largest defense contractor in the U.S., held a three-day training program for white male executives so they could deconstruct their “privilege” and understand how white male behavior is “devastating” to racial minorities. (RELATED: The Three Most Common Lies Pro-CRT Media Is Telling Concerned Parents And The Public)