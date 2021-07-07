Stepdaughter Of VP Harris Shares Pics From Paris Couture Catwalk Debut

Vice President Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter Ella Emhoff got everyone’s attention when she posted a handful of shots from her couture debut in Paris on Wednesday.
“Balenciaga couture, thank you/congrats to @demnagvasalia and the whole Balenciaga team truly amazing,” the 21-year-old model and daughter of second gentleman Doug Emhoff captioned her post on Instagram. The high-fashion debut was noted by Yahoo News. (RELATED: Kamala Harris’ Step-Daughter Debuts On Runway After Top Modeling Agency Spotted Her At Biden’s Inauguration)
The post included several photos or clips, one showing her posing wearing a large coat and pants from Balenciaga’s Fall 2021 runway show and another a clip of her walking the catwalk. (RELATED: Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez Deliver Stunning Performances At Joe Biden’s Inauguration)
The fashion house also shared a clip of the show from its 50th Couture Collection. Emhoff appears at the 23:54-minute mark.
Emhoff made her runway debut in February during New York Fashion Week for Proenza Schouler’s fall/winter 2021 collection following her signing with IMG Models after being spotted during President Joe Biden’s January inauguration.
Not long after her debut, Emhoff landed her very first magazine cover for DUST’s Spring 2021 Issue, Page Six reported.