Woman Hit By Small Plane While Mowing Lawn Near Quebec Airfield

An airplane approaching a runway in Quebec, Canada, struck and killed a woman Monday.

The woman was seated on a tractor cutting grass when the aircraft hit her in St-Esprit, north of Montreal, according to Quebec Provincial Police spokesman Sgt. Marc Tessier, CBC News reported. The incident occurred at around 12:50 p.m. that day, according to CTV News Montreal, at a property belonging to skydiving company Parachute Montréal, CBC News reported.

The woman was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital, the outlets reported. The pilot, also hospitalized, is reportedly going through treatment for nervous shock. The individual operating the aircraft did not see the woman when they struck her, Tessier mentioned in his statement, CBC News reported. (RELATED: Airline Passengers Are About 5% Fatter Now, And It Could Mess With Your Travel Plans)

The plane could be a trainer plane like the Yakovlev Yak-52 or the Chinese Nanchang CJ-6, CTV News Montreal reported.

Quebec Provincial Police collision experts and a Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) team are investigating the incident, the outlet reported.

A 22-year-old man named Junin Ko was killed in May 2020 in Texas after he came in the way of a Southwest Airlines plane landing at Austin airport. Though the pilot tried to steer the aircraft away from the person, the Boeing 737 still managed to hit Ko, leading to his death, CBS News reported.