REPORT: Sofia Vergara And Husband Joe Manganiello’s Mansion Vandalized, Man Arrested

Sofia Vergara and husband Joe Manganiello’s Los Angeles mansion was reportedly vandalized and a man was arrested and booked on felony charges.

“On July 4 at 6:54 p.m. officers responded to a trespass suspect,” an official with the LAPD shared with Fox News in a piece published Wednesday. The office also confirmed they were called out to a North Beverly Park region of the city on Sunday.

“They detained a man and he was arrested for vandalism,” the official added. “He spray painted the exterior of the residence, causing damage to the property.”

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello’s Los Angeles mansion vandalized, man arrested on felony chargehttps://t.co/dwZ0F3rBGV — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 7, 2021

The official noted the man was arrested on scene at 8:30 p.m. and was then booked on a felony charge.

The report noted, that vandalism charges can reach the level of a felony if a certain amount of damage is caused. (RELATED: Sofia Vergara’s Ex-Fiance: Keeping Embryos Frozen Is Just Like ‘Killing Them’)

“The extent of the damage was pretty great,” the LAPD official told the outlet.(RELATED: Sofia Vergara’s Embryo Fight Is Getting Escalated)

The man reportedly caused $100,000 worth of damage, TMZ reported. The outlet noted, the suspect allegedly spray painted the home with his social media handles using orange spray paint.

The “Modern Family” star and her husband were allegedly not home at the time of the incident. The 48-year-old actress‘ post on social media from a tropical location the last few days appears to back up those claims.

Sofia and Manganiello tied the knot in November 2015.