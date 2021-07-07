Trevor Lawrence’s Teammate Says The QB Has A Generational Arm

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has already made his teammates fans.

According to Outkick, linebacker Joe Schobert discussed the former Clemson star during an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio, and said, “Trevor’s got an arm, a once-in-a-generation arm, and if he can put it together upstairs mentally for the rookie season in the NFL, which is always, as a quarterback, the hardest thing to do, [then] we’ll be very successful if we can get all that accomplished.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I’m not surprised at all that Lawrence’s teammates have already bought into his talents, skills and play. The man is a star.

He’s the most-hyped quarterback prospect in at least the past 30 years, and it’s not hard to see why.

The former Clemson sensation is a great athlete and he has an arm that is difficult to describe. Ever since his freshman year at Clemson, there’s literally not been any kind of throw he’s not capable of making.

Now, he’s the face of the Jaguars and expectations are through the roof in Jacksonville.

Something tells me that Lawrence will have no problem proving that he’s the real deal once the season gets rolling.