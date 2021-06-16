The Jaguars Want People To Be Stupid Enough To Believe Trevor Lawrence Might Not Start At QB

The Jacksonville Jaguars think fans are dumb enough to believe there’s a chance Trevor Lawrence doesn’t start at quarterback.

Jacksonville selected the former Clemson phenom first overall in the 2021 NFL draft, and there’s zero doubt at all that he’ll immediately be the starter week one. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, the Jaguars want all options on the table! According to ESPN’s Michael DiRocco, passing game coordinator Brian Schottenheimer said the team isn’t ready to name a starting quarterback.

Yes, you read that correctly. It’s apparently a QB competition in Jacksonville!

Jaguars pass game coordinator Brian Schottenheimer said team hasn’t named starting QB yet. “It’s still to early to say how this thing’s going to play out.” — Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) June 16, 2021

Congratulations to all the Jaguars fans reading this! The people running the organization apparently think you’re all idiots.

Why do I say that? Because only an idiot would believe that Trevor Lawrence won’t be starting every snap that he’s healthy enough to play.

There’s a better chance I will marry a supermodel by the end of the week than there is that Lawrence doesn’t open the season as the starting quarterback.

Short of him getting seriously hurt in camp, which is incredibly unlikely, he’s not going to be spending any time on the bench.

Again, only an idiot would think otherwise.

Trust me, it’s the Trevor Lawrence show in Jacksonville, and there’s no doubt about it.