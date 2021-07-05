Trevor Lawrence Signs His Contract With The Jaguars, Gets A $24.1 Million Signing Bonus

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence has inked his deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jaguars announced Monday that the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft has agreed to his contract with the team. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The former Clemson superstar’s deal is for $36.8 million, and he’ll get a $24.1 million signing bonus, according to Tom Pelissero.

Per source, the #Jaguars just signed No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence to a four-year, $36.8 million contract that includes a $24.1 million signing bonus. The deal includes a fifth-year option and unprecedented language and payment structure. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 5, 2021

That’s a ton of money for a man who hasn’t played a single NFL snap yet, but Lawrence is absolutely worth the cash.

He’s the most-hyped QB prospect since probably Peyton Manning. The entire future of the franchise is on his shoulders, and he knows it.

Gonna give #Duval everything I got. Couldn’t be more proud to represent Jacksonville. Let’s go!!! https://t.co/uGhKxqVkq4 — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) July 5, 2021

Now, it’s time to find out what Lawrence is all about on the field as he enters his rookie campaign. Given what we saw him do at Clemson, I damn sure wouldn’t want to bet against him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacksonville Jaguars (@jaguars)

He has a bright future and he’s now a very rich man! Enjoy the money, Trevor!