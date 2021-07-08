CBS Sports Ranks Ryan Day As The Best Coach In The Big Ten, Paul Chryst Is 5th

CBS Sports thinks Ryan Day is the best coach in the Big Ten.

The popular sports publication recently released its rankings of football coaches in the B1G, and the leader of the Buckeyes was sitting in the top spot.

It’s hard to argue with Day being in the top spot seeing as how he’s 23-2 with two playoff appearances in his two seasons as the head coach at OSU.

The numbers speak for themselves. The dude has been dominant, and that is unlikely to end in the near future.

My problem is with the fact that Paul Chryst was ranked fifth overall. Is that supposed to be a bad joke? Chryst is 56-19 in his six seasons in Madison, and he’s won the B1G West three different times.

What more do you want from the man in order to move up the rankings?

Not only is being ranked fifth overall incredibly disrespectful, but it doesn’t even make sense. On paper, he’s the second most successful coach in the conference behind only Day.

Another day of the world spinning, and another day of Wisconsin being disrespected!

I guess that we should just be used to it at this point. We’ll see who is laughing once the season gets here!