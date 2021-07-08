Editorial

Drew Lock Experiences Scary Incident On The Road When His Vehicle Gets Struck By A Lug Nut

FILE PHOTO: Nov 22, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) in the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock recently had a scary incident on the road.

While driving through Kansas, the Broncos QB’s windshield was struck by a lug nut that got stuck in the glass. Luckily, police were there to help the young NFL passer. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Imagine the speed that lug nut had to be traveling at in order to get stuck in the glass. It wasn’t a minor mark it left on Lock’s window.

It’s straight up jammed in the glass. He’s damn lucky the thing didn’t go through and hit him.

I’m not even sure how something like this happens, but I have no doubt that it would scare the hell out of a lot of people.

 

The good news for Lock is that he’s going to be just fine. He should say a huge thank you to the police for being there to help.