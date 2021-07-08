Drew Lock Experiences Scary Incident On The Road When His Vehicle Gets Struck By A Lug Nut

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock recently had a scary incident on the road.

While driving through Kansas, the Broncos QB's windshield was struck by a lug nut that got stuck in the glass. Luckily, police were there to help the young NFL passer.

You never know who you can help as a @kshighwaypatrol Trooper. Today it was @DrewLock23 (Denver Broncos-QB) ???? Join us ➡️ https://t.co/1vkdPVOqiC

???????? pic.twitter.com/JUCxv8INuG — Trooper Ben (@TrooperBenKHP) July 7, 2021

Safe travels the rest of your way across Kansas @DrewLock23 ???? Crazy having a (lug-nut) fly across the median striking your windshield and nearly go through it! Glad your #seatbelt was fastened. ???? Have a safe season now and into the future. #ServiceCourtesyProtection ???????? pic.twitter.com/DXDLon2l0Y — Trooper Ben (@TrooperBenKHP) July 7, 2021

Imagine the speed that lug nut had to be traveling at in order to get stuck in the glass. It wasn’t a minor mark it left on Lock’s window.

It’s straight up jammed in the glass. He’s damn lucky the thing didn’t go through and hit him.

Trooper Ben helps out Drew Lock after rogue lugnut hits the #Broncos quarterback’s windshield driving through Kansas. @DenverChannel pic.twitter.com/3hjztDq9er — Lionel Bienvenu (@lionelbienvenu) July 7, 2021

I’m not even sure how something like this happens, but I have no doubt that it would scare the hell out of a lot of people.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drew Lock (@drewlock23)

The good news for Lock is that he’s going to be just fine. He should say a huge thank you to the police for being there to help.