ESPN’s NFL Re-Draft Has Drew Lock Going 15th Overall

ESPN recently released a re-draft for the entire league, and it had Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock in a laughable position.

In the re-draft, players from around the league were selected and salary cap restrictions didn't matter.

Where did the young Broncos QB go? He went 15th overall! Yes, Drew Lock went ahead of Kyler Murray, Jimmy G, Christian McCaffrey and Matthew Stafford.

ESPN did a draft assuming every NFL player was available to be picked. Some interesting choices. Here’s Round 1:https://t.co/Qhu1nVPefg pic.twitter.com/FL7YwzKc53 — Nick Veronica (@NickVeronica) June 8, 2020

Keep in mind before I dig in here that I’m a fan of Drew Lock. I’ve been a huge supporter of his ever since he was playing at Missouri.

So this isn’t me being critical of Lock. I think the young NFL passer has a ton of potential and is in for a huge year.

Having said all of that, having him go ahead of any of the guys listed above is just outrageous. We still don’t even really know what Lock is capable of.

His playing time has been incredibly limited and the sample size is small.

Do I think Lock has all the necessary tools to be a star?

For sure. There’s no doubt about that at all. He has the arm, leadership and attitude I want in a starting quarterback.

I’m still not taking him over Stafford, Murray, Jimmy G or McCaffrey.

We’ll see how he does during the 2020 season, but he has a long way to go before proving he’s the 15th-best option in the NFL.