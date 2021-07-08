‘Stopping The Worst’ — McConnell Explains What He Would Do If He Becomes Majority Leader Again

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Thursday that if he were to become majority leader again it would not be to hold up all legislation under President Joe Biden’s administration, but to stop the worst of it from going through.

McConnell was speaking at the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce in his home state and mentioned winning back a majority in the Senate. McConnell said if he were reelected as majority leader he could make sure Biden would keep his promise to be a moderate president.

“Do they really want a moderate administration or not? If the House and Senate were to return to Republican hands that doesn’t mean nothing happens,” McConnell said.

“What I want you to know is if I become the majority leader again it’s not for stopping everything. It’s for stopping the worst. It’s for stopping things that fundamentally push the country into a direction that at least my party feels is not a good idea for the country,” McConnell continued. “And I could make sure Biden makes his promise … to be a moderate.”

"The American people right now I think have given us a 50-50 government. It could go either way … He's in my view misread the mandate from last year. I don't think the American people voted for all of this," McConnell said.

"The notion that we have no collegiality, that we're all at each other's throats all the time is simply not true. But there are big differences between the parties," he added.

Democrats are defending 14 seats in the Senate compared to Republicans, who are defending 20.