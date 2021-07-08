Nikita Kucherov Gives Epic Press Conference While Shirtless After Winning The Stanley Cup

Tampa Bay Lightning Star Nikita Kucherov had an awesome reaction to winning the Stanley Cup.

The Lightning beat the Canadiens 1-0 Wednesday to secure the team's second straight championship, and the Russian-born star was lit afterwards.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tampa Bay Lightning (@tblightning)

Kucherov showed up to the postgame press conference shirtless and spoke with so much joy and emotion that his reaction has to be seen to be believed.

Give it a watch below.

Nikita Kucherov not holding back in his post-game. Legendary press conference. pic.twitter.com/6hA9KvpgPE — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) July 8, 2021

That man right there is a man who is at the top of the mountain. He’s high on life, and he’s not coming down.

That’s a man who is experiencing such a rush of adrenaline and emotions that it’s hard to put into words.

That’s a winner!

The Lightning are on one of the greatest runs in NHL history, and Kucherov is a huge part of the reason why. He’s a star and they couldn’t have done it without him.

If he wants to pop his shirt off and just live in the moment, then so be it. We’ve all been there!

Props to Kucherov and the rest of the Lightning for their incredible accomplishment. You just love to see it.