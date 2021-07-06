The Canadiens Beat The Lightning 3-2 In Game Four Of The Stanley Cup Final

The Montreal Canadiens have successfully avoided being swept in the Stanley Cup Final.

The Canadiens beat the Lightning 3-2 in overtime Monday night in game four, and they’ll now return to Tampa down 1-3 in the series. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Canadiens de Montréal (@canadiensmtl)

Well, it looked light the Canadiens had no chance of winning a game in this series after they went down 0-3, but they fought like hell to earn a win Monday night.

Now, the question is whether or not they can actually push this series past five games. In the world of hockey, anything is possible.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Canadiens de Montréal (@canadiensmtl)

As I said when the Tampa mayor suggested losing game four on purpose in order to win the Stanley Cup at home, that’s a dangerous game to play!

The Lightning will now have a shot Wednesday night to wrap this series up and secure the Stanley Cup.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tampa Bay Lightning (@tblightning)

Tune in at 8:00 EST on NBC night to find out whether or not the Canadiens can make things interesting and earn another win.