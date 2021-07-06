Editorial

The Canadiens Beat The Lightning 3-2 In Game Four Of The Stanley Cup Final

MONTREAL, QUEBEC - JULY 05: The Montreal Canadiens celebrate their 3-2 win during the first overtime period against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game Four of the 2021 NHL Stanley Cup Final at the Bell Centre on July 05, 2021 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

The Montreal Canadiens have successfully avoided being swept in the Stanley Cup Final.

The Canadiens beat the Lightning 3-2 in overtime Monday night in game four, and they’ll now return to Tampa down 1-3 in the series. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, it looked light the Canadiens had no chance of winning a game in this series after they went down 0-3, but they fought like hell to earn a win Monday night.

Now, the question is whether or not they can actually push this series past five games. In the world of hockey, anything is possible.

As I said when the Tampa mayor suggested losing game four on purpose in order to win the Stanley Cup at home, that’s a dangerous game to play!

The Lightning will now have a shot Wednesday night to wrap this series up and secure the Stanley Cup.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tampa Bay Lightning (@tblightning)

Tune in at 8:00 EST on NBC night to find out whether or not the Canadiens can make things interesting and earn another win.