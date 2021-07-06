American Top Team Plans On Sponsoring Every Scholarship Football Player On The Miami Hurricanes

The Miami Hurricanes are nearing a gigantic NIL deal.

According to Rivals.com, American Top Team is preparing to sponsor every single scholarship football player for the Hurricanes up to $6,000 a year to “endorse [ATT] through their social media accounts, personal appearances and other marketing vehicles.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

With 90 scholarship players on the roster, the popular MMA brand will be spending $540,000 to help the Hurricanes.

It was only a matter of time before something like this happened with NIL, but I didn’t expect it to happen so soon.

This is a massive deal, and I think we’ll see a lot of similar stuff as NIL continues to grow.

By having an NIL deal with the entire team, it’s a huge boost to recruiting. By going to Miami, you know you’re guaranteed at least $6,000 a year.

It’s not a ton of money for a regular person, but I’m sure a college athlete will have no problem finding ways to burn through that cash.

Welcome to the new era of college football. It’s off to a wild start!