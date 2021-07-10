Editorial

The Day Of Conor McGregor’s Return To The Octagon Is Here

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 23: In this handout image provided by the UFC, (L-R) Conor McGregor of Ireland punches Dustin Poirier in a lightweight fight during the UFC 257 event inside Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island on January 23, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

(Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Ladies and gentlemen, Conor McGregor’s return to the octagon has arrived.

Tonight, the Irish-born superstar will step into the octagon against Dustin Poirier for their rubber match, and I couldn’t be more excited for UFC 264. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Poirier got the better of McGregor the last time around, but I’m feeling kind of good about tonight.

More than anything, I just know it’s going to be a great day full of friends, food and ice cold beer. To gear up for the fight, I have my RTIC 30 camo cooler already iced down and ready to roll for the watch party.

Once McGregor steps into the octagon, we’re going to be feeling real good. I can promise you that.

 

Tonight, we’re going to find out just how much McGregor has left in the tank. If he beats Poirier, then there’s no question at all that he still has miles to go.

If he loses, then McGregor’s time as the king of the UFC is probably near its end.

 

No matter what, millions of fans around the globe are excited to see what happens. The Busch Light is cold and I’m ready to go. Let’s get after it!