Guns, 1000+ Rounds of Ammo Found Near MLB All-Star Venue, Sparking Fears It Could Have Become A Mass Shooting

Denver Police found more than a dozen guns, 1000 rounds of ammunition, and body armor in a hotel room 2 blocks away from Coors Field Friday night, where the Major League Baseball All-Star game is scheduled to take place on July 13th.

Just days ahead of the All-Star Game in Denver – Police recovered multiple guns, body armor and ammo from a hotel room just a block away from Coors Field. Coming up at 10 @TonyKovaleski and I will have exclusive new details about the investigation. @DenverChannel — Liz Gelardi (@LizGelardi) July 11, 2021

After receiving a tip from a housekeeper employed at the Maven Hotel, the police executed a search warrant on the eighth floor, where firearms, bullets, and body armor were found, according to KDVR. 2 vehicles have also been impounded for evidence.

ALERT: Officers were in the 1800 BLK Wazee on a report of a suspicious occurrence . The investigation led to the arrest of three males , charges are pending but they are related to illegal possession of firearms. — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) July 10, 2021

Law enforcement agents expressed their fears that this could have potentially become a “Las Vegas-style shooting” as at least one of the two rooms involved is said to have a balcony that overlooks the downtown area, which could have been a vantage point over the big crowds celebrating the MLB Midsummer Classic, according to Denver7. (RELATED: REPORT: Vegas Shooter Shot Incendiary Bullets At Fuel Tanks)

Four suspects were taken into custody in total on Friday night, including 3 men and 1 woman, according to Denver Police. Their identities and charges have been released. Law enforcement agents also said one of the suspects had posted on Facebook that he was going to “go out in a big way” in reference to his recent divorce, according to The Denver Post.

Update regarding the ongoing investigation from Friday night in the 1800 block of Wazee St. Please contact @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-7867 if you have any information regarding this case. pic.twitter.com/HbOE6M5oQH — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) July 11, 2021

As an investigation remained ongoing, authorities ask that anyone with related information to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.