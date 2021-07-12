Jay Cutler Doesn’t Know If He’ll Live To 80 After Multiple Hits To The Head

Jay Cutler doesn’t know if he’ll live to a super old age.

During an interview with GQ, the former Chicago Bears quarterback revealed that he’s not sure he’ll live to see his 80th birthday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“No chance. [laughs] I think I’ve damaged enough things and brain parts and heart and everything in my life, if I make it to 80, or anything after that, I’ll be happy,” Cutler said when asked if he’d want to live to 150.

When asked specifically about concussions and CTE, he added, “I would say definitely my memory isn’t the same as it was 5 years ago. The amount of concussions I’ve had are probably in the double digits. It’s gonna catch up to me at some point. I’m just trying to delay it as much as possible.”

As much as we all love football, it’s a dangerous sport. That’s just the reality of the situation. It’s an incredibly dangerous sport, and it can impact you long after you retire.

We all know CTE is an issue, and it’s something the NFL has tried to focus on more and more over the past few years.

Cutler hasn’t been shy about the fact that he took multiple shots to the head during his playing days, and he’s clearly aware that it might impact him down the road.

Hopefully, the former Bears and Dolphins quarterback doesn’t have too many issues down the line. That’s something you never want to see.