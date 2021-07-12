Julian Castro Picked Up By NBC And MSNBC As Political Analyst

Former presidential candidate Julian Castro has joined NBC and MSNBC as a political analyst, Mika Brzezinski announced on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Monday.

“Welcome. Good to have you this morning,” Brzezinski said after making the announcement.

Castro previously served as the mayor of San Antonio, before becoming former President Barack Obama’s secretary of Housing and Urban Development. He launched a campaign to be the Democratic nominee for president in the 2020 primary, but dropped out in January and endorsed Elizabeth Warren.

One of his signature police platforms was decriminalizing illegal border crossings. “What it means is that we’re not going to separate little children from their families … we’re not going to routinely put people in detention,” he said on NPR’s Morning Edition. (RELATED: ‘Don’t Do That’: Whoopi Goldberg Scolds Castro For Attacks On Biden)

JUST ANNOUNCED on @Morning_Joe: former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development & Mayor of San Antonio @JulianCastro joins as the newest NBC News and MSNBC Political Analyst. pic.twitter.com/gqbzWrM6rX — MSNBC Public Relations (@MSNBCPR) July 12, 2021

Castro criticized the Democratic National Committee (DNC) in the summer before the presidential election for not having enough Latino representation at the convention. “Some folks pointed out that last week, out of the 35 primetime speakers, the DNC only had three Latinos in it and no Native Americans, no Muslim Americans,” he told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer at the time.

Joaquin Castro, the former presidential candidate’s brother, is currently a member of the House, representing Texas’ 20th district. He was also named an impeachment manager for former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment.

