Julian Castro Endorses Elizabeth Warren For President In 2020

Former Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro endorsed 2020 presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren for president Monday.

Castro dropped out of the presidential race Jan. 2, saying in the announcement “that it simply isn’t our time.” Days later, he announced his endorsement of the Massachusetts senator for president.

“Elizabeth and I share a vision of America where everyone counts,” Castro tweeted Monday. “An America where people⁠—not the wealthy or well-connected⁠—are put first. I’m proud to join her in the fight for big, structural change.”

WATCH:

Today I’m proud to endorse @ewarren for president. Elizabeth and I share a vision of America where everyone counts. An America where people⁠—not the wealthy or well-connected⁠—are put first. I’m proud to join her in the fight for big, structural change. pic.twitter.com/xDvMEKqpF3 — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) January 6, 2020

Castro said that Warren is the “one candidate” he views as being “unafraid to fight like hell to make sure America’s promise will be there for everyone.”

“Who will make sure that no matter where you live in America or where your family came from in the world, you have a path to opportunity too. That’s why I’m proud to endorse Elizabeth Warren for President,” Castro added.

Warren has fallen in recent polls and has been in third recently behind former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, according to the New York Times.

“You’ve been a powerful voice for bold, progressive change and I’m honored to have your support,” Warren tweeted as she thanked Castro for the endorsement Monday. “Together, we’ll fight to make sure every single family in America has a path to opportunity.” (RELATED: Biden, Warren Say ‘No American Will Mourn’ Soleimani’s Death. Here’s How Bernie Sanders Reacted)

The failed 2020 presidential candidate will travel to New York to campaign with Warren on Jan. 7, according to a press release.