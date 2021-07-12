State Department Official Claims Cuban Anti-Government Protest Are About COVID-19, Not The Communist Regime

A State Department official claimed the ongoing Cuban anti-government protests are about COVID-19, rather than about the repressive communist regime, in a Sunday tweet.

“Peaceful protests are growing in Cuba as the Cuban people exercise their right to peaceful assembly to express concern about rising COVID cases/deaths & medicine shortages. We commend the numerous efforts of the Cuban people mobilizing donations to help neighbors in need,” Acting Assistant Secretary for U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs Julie Chung wrote on Twitter. (RELATED: Anti-Government Protests Erupt Throughout Cuba, Demanding Freedom)

Thousands of protestors have taken to the streets of Cuba in opposition to the communist regime. Videos show large crowds marching down the streets shouting “libertad” while waving the American flag. “Libertad” is Spanish for “freedom.”

Republican Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw responded to Chung on Twitter, writing, “No, they’re chanting LIBERTAD. Stop playing cover for communists and support the Cuban people.”

“This is a ridiculous tweet from @StateDept,” Republican Florida Sen. Marco Rubio said Sunday on Twitter. “People in #Cuba are protesting 62 years of socialism, lies,tyranny & misery not ‘expressing concern about rising COVID cases/deaths.'”

“Why is it so hard for @potus & the people in his administration to say that?” he added.

“We stand with the Cuban people and their clarion call for freedom and relief from the tragic grip of the pandemic and from the decades of repression and economic suffering to which they have been subjected by Cuba’s authoritarian regime,” President Joe Biden said in a statement Monday.