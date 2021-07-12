Watch Jake Johnson In The Heartwarming Trailer For ‘Ride The Eagle’

Jake Johnson’s new movie “Ride the Eagle” looks like it might be a fun time.

The plot of the film, according to IMDB, is, “Leif is left with a conditional inheritance when his estranged mother Honey dies. Before he can move into her picturesque Yosemite cabin, he has to complete her elaborate, and sometimes dubious, to-do list.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Judging from the trailer, this one might be a bit of an emotional roller coaster. Give it a watch below.

As anyone who has ever seen “New Girl” knows, Jake Johnson is a hell of an actor, and pretty much everything he’s in is awesome.

“New Girl” and “Tag” are both wildly entertaining, and I suggest you watch both if you’ve never seen them before.

Now, he’s bringing his skills to the screen in this heartwarming film about a son attempting to reconnect with his mother after she passed away.

As a fan of the outdoors, I like the concept of heading up to a remote cabin. Throw J.K. Simmons into the mix, and I think we have a recipe for success.

For those of you interested, you can catch “Ride the Eagle” starting July 30! It looks like a fun time.