‘New Girl’ Is A Very Entertaining Show

I’ve dived into “New Girl,” and I absolutely love it.

As many of you know, I recently wrapped up “Boardwalk Empire,” and I thoroughly enjoyed the HBO classic. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

However, finishing “Boardwalk Empire” left me with a huge void. Now, I needed something new to binge. With “The Mandalorian” only dropping a new episode every week, that wasn’t going to get the job done.

This past Thursday, I found myself cooking pizza and the person I was with suggested we fire up “New Girl.” I’d heard of the show, but never watched it.

Folks, it’s absolutely hysterical.

The plot is incredibly simple. A group of guys live together, a new woman moves in with them and the audience gets to follow the shenanigans.

The two people who stand out the most are Zooey Deschanel and Jake Johnson, who was also excellent in “Tag.”

Is “New Girl” going to end up in the television hall of fame? I have no idea. I’m about five episodes in, but I do know that if you’re a fan of “The Office,” “Parks and Rec,” and other comedies that have episodes under 30 minutes, then you’re going to almost certainly love the former Fox hit.

Plus, Deschanel is a bit of a smoke.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zooey Deschanel (@zooeydeschanel) on Feb 26, 2020 at 12:29pm PST

For anyone interested in bingeing some “New Girl,” you can find it on Netflix, and I suggest you give it a shot. It’s very entertaining.