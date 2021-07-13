Do People In DC Respect The Flag?

We asked people in Washington, D.C., if they would fly the American flag outside their homes. You won’t believe some of these answers. (RELATED: What Does July Fourth Mean To You?)

Check out these other Man-On-The-Street videos!

Which Is More Important? July 4th Or Juneteenth?

Washington DC Reacts To Critical Race Theory

Should Kids Be Able To Change Their Gender?

What Does July Fourth Mean To You?

Do People In DC Know What Memorial Day Is For?

Don’t forget to check us out on social media!

Subscribe to our YouTube channel!

Check out our Twitter

Check out our Facebook

Follow us on Instagram