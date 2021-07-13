The Detroit Lions Announce 100% Capacity During The 2021 NFL Season

The Detroit Lions will pack Ford Field during the 2021 season.

The team announced Monday night that the franchise’s stadium will be at max capacity for the upcoming season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Lions are just the latest team to commit to 100% capacity after fans were restricted or outright banned from attending events in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic.

I fully expect every single NFL team to be at 100% capacity during the 2021 campaign, and I expect the exact same for all D1 football teams.

At this point, there’s no reason at all to keep fans out of games.

The war to save football is over, the war against coronavirus is in its last days and it’s time to get back to normal.

The vaccine is out there for anyone who wants it. At this point, we just have to get back to living life as we always have.

People know the risks, have made their decisions and it’s time to get this country roaring again.

Let’s hope every single sports stadium from coast-to-coast is booming sooner than later!