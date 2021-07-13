Editorial

Joe Rogan Says It’s ‘100% Horsesh*t’ That Sha’Carri Richardson Can’t Compete In The Olympics

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Joe Rogan thinks it’s a joke that Sha’Carri Richardson won’t be competing in the Olympics.

The superstar American sprinter was suspended after she tested positive for marijuana, and the decision has been ripped by just about everyone. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

During the Monday episode of his podcast, Rogan called the suspension “100% horsesh*t,” and I don’t disagree with him!

You can listen to his full comments below.

As I stated above, Richardson’s suspension has been universally destroyed by people all over the internet. I’m not sure I know of anyone who supports it.

Yes, she knew the rules and she broke them, but the bigger question in my mind is why are we even here. Why are we suspending athletes for smoking weed?

Weed doesn’t turn you into LeBron James or Michael Jordan. It just doesn’t.

If there was any justice in this world, the USA would figure out a way for Richardson to run in Tokyo because this suspension is a joke.

Unfortunately, we all know that it’s not going to happen, which is a damn shame.

Rogan and everyone else tearing this suspension to shreds are 100% correct.