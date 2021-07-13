Joe Rogan Says It’s ‘100% Horsesh*t’ That Sha’Carri Richardson Can’t Compete In The Olympics

Joe Rogan thinks it’s a joke that Sha’Carri Richardson won’t be competing in the Olympics.

The superstar American sprinter was suspended after she tested positive for marijuana, and the decision has been ripped by just about everyone.

Smoke weed, which gives you zero athletic advantage, and you’ll get banned from the Olympics. Be a guy who injects chemicals into his system and claims to be a woman and you’ll be welcomed as a hero at the Olympics. https://t.co/ky2YdDaDI6 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) July 2, 2021

During the Monday episode of his podcast, Rogan called the suspension “100% horsesh*t,” and I don’t disagree with him!

You can listen to his full comments below.

As I stated above, Richardson’s suspension has been universally destroyed by people all over the internet. I’m not sure I know of anyone who supports it.

Yes, she knew the rules and she broke them, but the bigger question in my mind is why are we even here. Why are we suspending athletes for smoking weed?

Weed doesn’t turn you into LeBron James or Michael Jordan. It just doesn’t.

Sha’Carri Richardson (@itskerrii) joins us live for an exclusive interview to discuss the positive marijuana test that’s put her Olympic future in limbo. pic.twitter.com/iVBp3zhvja — TODAY (@TODAYshow) July 2, 2021

If there was any justice in this world, the USA would figure out a way for Richardson to run in Tokyo because this suspension is a joke.

Unfortunately, we all know that it’s not going to happen, which is a damn shame.

“Don’t judge me, because I am human… I just happen to run a little faster.” Sha’Carri Richardson (@itskerrii) speaks with @SavannahGuthrie about her failed drug test. pic.twitter.com/aZKTDhYn6Z — TODAY (@TODAYshow) July 2, 2021

Rogan and everyone else tearing this suspension to shreds are 100% correct.