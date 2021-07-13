Superstar Olivia Rodrigo Headed To White House To Record Vaccine Video

Superstar Olivia Rodrigo is headed to the White House to record a video to encourage younger people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Tomorrow, Olivia Rodrigo will come to the White House to meet with the President and Dr. [Anthony] Fauci and record videos about the importance of young people getting vaccinated, including answering important questions young people have about getting vaccinated,” a White House official shared Tuesday with The Daily Caller.

The 18-year-old singer also shared the news when she commented on a throwback post the president made of himself on Instagram. (RELATED: Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez Deliver Stunning Performances At Joe Biden’s Inauguration)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by President Joe Biden (@potus)

“I know this young person would’ve gotten vaccinated, but we’ve got to get other young people protected as well. Who’s willing to help?” Biden captioned his post. (RELATED: Jill Biden Steps Out In Pretty Floral Blue Dress During Trip To Georgia)

“I’m in! See you tomorrow at the White House!” the “Driver’s License” hitmaker replied.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Rodrigo (@oliviarodrigo)

The White House official noted that the administration is focused on reaching “young people where they are with information about the safety and efficacy of the vaccine” and how Fauci has already participated in several Tik Tok QAs with young influencers.

The “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” star’s vaccine videos will appear on her social media channels, which the White House noted is “28M+ followers across all channels.” It will also appear on the White House social pages.