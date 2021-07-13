Professor Singles Out ‘Average White Guy’ As Stooge For Divisive Lecture On Race, Video Shows

Penn State sociology professor Sam Richards singled out an “average white guy” in a crowded lecture hall in order to use him to show that he has inherent advantages over black students.

The video from the lecture, which was originally recorded in January of 2019, shows Richards pulling a white male student named Russell to the front of the class. Richards said that it “doesn’t matter” what Russell does, he will always have an advantage over a black student who does the same things. (RELATED: ANALYSIS: Polling Holds A Clue To Critical Race Theory’s Future In Classrooms)

“Look at Russell, right here, it just doesn’t matter what he does,” Richards said. “If I match him up with a black guy in class, or a brown guy, even … who’s just like him, has the same GPA, looks like him, walks like him, talks like him, acts in a similar way, has been involved in the same groups on campus, takes the same leadership positions, whatever it is.”

“If I match him up against that person and we send them into the same jobs, upon graduation, he’s done everything he’s supposed to do, and the person I match him with has done everything he is supposed to do at Penn State … Russell has a benefit of having white skin,” the professor continued. (RELATED: Republicans Are Turning Up The Heat With Anti-Critical Race Theory Bills And The Reaction Is Hitting A Boiling Point)

Penn State Professor pulls an “average white student” from the lecture audience and explains that he has an inherent benefit over a black student because he is white. Critical Race Theory pedagogy teaches the same lessons to k-12 students. This is why it does not belong in k-12. pic.twitter.com/duIYlB0Jdu — Mythinformed MKE (@MythinformedMKE) July 12, 2021

The video has racked up nearly 155,000 views on social media since it was posted recently. The lecture, titled “How Much Racism Is There, Really?”, was posted to YouTube on June 30 as part of an online series for Penn State’s summer courses, according to the class’ YouTube channel.