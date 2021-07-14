Kate Winslet Says A Second Season Of ‘Mare Of Easttown’ Is An ‘Ongoing Conversation’

It sounds like there’s a chance fans will get a second season of “Mare of Easttown.”

The HBO limited series with Kate Winslet took the entertainment world by storm when it premiered, and it turned into one of the most successful shows in recent memory. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

During a Tuesday interview with Deadline, Winslet said that a second season happening is an “ongoing conversation.”

She added, “I would love to play her again, I absolutely believe there’s more chapters to her story. However, just because the story has touched people that doesn’t necessarily mean creatively we can do it again. But it doesn’t mean closing doors; we’re opening doors, exploring what’s behind the doors.”

So, to summarize for everyone, it sounds like it’s not guaranteed, but there’s certainly a chance a second season will happen.

The finale set the record as the most watched episode of an Original Series on @HBOMax during its first 24 hours of availability, besting the finales of recent hits #TheUndoing and @FlightAttendant over the same period of time. pic.twitter.com/HnfZ01R3Fp — Inside HBO Max (@InsideHBOMax) June 1, 2021

For my own selfish reasons, I hope we get a second season of “Mare of Easttown.” The limited series was awesome with Winslet hunting down missing girls and solving a murder mystery.

The ending kept me guessing right up until the final 15 minutes of the finale.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HBO (@hbo)

Now, does that mean we should get a second season or need new episodes? It doesn’t mean that at all. In fact, “Mare of Easttown” had an outstanding ending.

There’s really no need to mess with it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HBO Max (@hbomax)

Having said that, if we get new episodes of Winslet as Mare, you better believe I’ll be watching!