State Dept. Asks UN To Send Experts To US To Help Them End ‘Systemic Racism’

The U.S. State Department has asked the United Nations for help ending “systemic racism.”

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken gave the United Nations a “formal, standing invitation” to send human rights experts to the U.S. in order to address “systemic racism” in a press release sent out Tuesday.

“It is in this context that the United States intends to issue a formal, standing invitation to all UN experts who report and advise on thematic human rights issues,” Blinken said. “As a first step, we have reached out to offer an official visit by the UN Special Rapporteur on contemporary forms of racism and the UN Special Rapporteur on minority issues.”

He continued, “I also welcome the UN Human Rights Council’s adoption today in Geneva of a resolution to address systemic racism against Africans and people of African descent in the context of law enforcement. I look forward to engaging with the new mechanism to advance racial justice and equity.” (RELATED: American Embassies To Fly LGBTQ ‘Progress’ Flags, Blinken Says)

Responsible nations must not shrink from scrutiny of their human rights record. Rather, they should be transparent with the intent to grow and do better. That is why I’m announcing a formal invitation for @UN Special Rapporteur on contemporary forms of racism to visit the U.S. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) July 14, 2021

“As the President has repeatedly made clear, great nations such as ours do not hide from our shortcomings; they acknowledge them openly and strive to improve with transparency,” Blinken wrote. He hoped that this effort would strengthen “our collective security.”

The State Department has made a series of ideological moves, including flying the LGBT “Progress” Flag at American embassies and allowing Americans to choose their own gender on passports.