The Big 12 Intends On Penalizing Players Who Do The Horns Down Sign Against Texas

The Big 12 appears intent on protecting Texas at all costs.

According to Jason Kersey, Big 12 coordinator of officials Greg Burks told the media Thursday that players who do the horns down sign towards Texas players will be flagged. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

If they do it to their own teammates, however, they probably won’t be.

Big 12 coordinator of officials Greg Burks said that if an opposing player does a Horns Down to a Texas player, that will probably be a penalty. But doing a Horns Down toward your own fans “probably won’t,” be a penalty, although he left open the possibility that it could be. — Jason Kersey (@jasonkersey) July 15, 2021

This is so soft that it’s honestly a bit sad. How the hell can Texas expect to be taken seriously when the horns down sign will now draw a penalty?

If Texas players are this soft, then they shouldn’t have a football team. It’s that simple. If they’re triggered by the horns down sign, then just hang up your cleats forever.

If Steve Sarkisian had any pride at all, he’d refuse to take the field as long as his players were protected like this.

We’re talking about Big 12 football. We’re not talking about kindergarten. If you can’t handle the heat, then don’t play the game.

The Big 12 should fire any ref who flags horns down on the spot. It’s that simple. Don’t protect Texas just because they’re not great anymore. Let them play just like everyone else.