BLM Releases Statement Blaming America For Problems In Cuba As Protesters Take To The Streets

Black Lives Matter (BLM) released a statement late Wednesday night blaming the U.S. for the ongoing crisis in Cuba and expressing solidarity with Cuba.

“Black Lives Matter condemns the U.S. federal government’s inhumane treatment of Cubans, and urges it to immediately lift the economic embargo. This cruel and inhumane policy, instituted with the explicit intention of destabilizing the country and undermining Cubans’ right to choose their own government, is at the heart of Cuba’s current crisis,” the organization wrote in a statement. “Since 1962, the United States has forced pain and suffering on the people of Cuba by cutting off food, medicine and supplies, costing the tiny island nation an estimated $130 billion.”

BLM then blamed embargoes for Cuba’s medical supply and food shortages, claiming the difficulties associated with the embargo come “in spite of the country’s strong medical care and history of lending doctors and nurses to disasters around the world.”

“The people of Cuba are being punished by the U.S. government because the country has maintained its commitment to sovereignty and self-determination,” the statement continues. “Cuba has historically demonstrated solidarity with oppressed peoples of African descent, from protecting Black revolutionaries … [and] supporting Black liberation struggles.”

BLM is calling on the Biden administration to lift all embargoes on the nation.

BLM isn’t alone in blaming the U.S. for the ongoing protests in Cuba, with Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders also blaming the embargoes.

“It’s also long past time to end the unilateral U.S. embargo on Cuba, which has only hurt, not helped, the Cuban people,” Sanders said in a tweet.

The U.S. embargo does not affect humanitarian aid donations. (RELATED: Psaki Refuses To Definitely Say Cubans Are Fleeing Due To Communism)

Julie Chung, acting assistant secretary for the U.S Department of State’s Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs, tweeted in April 2020 the U.S. “routinely authorizes the export of humanitarian goods, agricultural products, medicine, and medical equipment to support the Cuban people.”

Fact: The United States routinely authorizes the export of humanitarian goods, agricultural products, medicine, and medical equipment to support the Cuban people. In 2019, the United States exported millions worth of U.S. medical goods to #Cuba. — Julie Chung (@WHAAsstSecty) April 3, 2020

The anti-government protests were reportedly sparked by food and medicine shortages. Demonstrators have also protested the oppressive communist regime, with protesters chanting “freedom,” “liberty” and “down with communism.” BLM claims the country wants to be freed from the grip of the U.S. as several protesters have been seen waving American flags in the street.

Dissidents have also spoken with the media to explain that they’re protesting for civil liberties and an end to an oppressive regime.