Anti-Communist Freedom Protests Across The World Have One Symbol In Common: The American Flag

The New York Times (NYT), on the day after America’s birthday, published a piece arguing that the American flag is “now alienating to some” because it was waved “fervently” by right-wing Trump supporters.

“Today, flying the American flag from the back of a pickup truck or over a lawn is increasingly seen as a clue, albeit an imperfect one, to a person’s political affiliation in a deeply divided nation,” the NYT said.

However, thousands of Cubans took to the streets Sunday in protest of the food shortages, lack of medical supply and overall corruption of their country’s ruling communist party apparently didn’t get the NYT memo.

In a video that was widely shared on the internet Sunday, Cuban protesters were captured waving Old Glory through the streets of the Cuban capital of Havana. It was an act of defiance against a party that has governed the island since Fidel Castro came to power in 1959 known for its human rights abuses and quashing all dissent.

This is deeply moving. Watch as Cubans wave the American flag while marching against the island’s 62 year-old communist dictatorship on the streets of Havana. Never forget what America represents to millions across the world. #SOSCuba #PatriaYVida

pic.twitter.com/rbEZmL7YgB — Giancarlo Sopo (@GiancarloSopo) July 11, 2021

But this isn’t the only time anti-communist protesters waved the American flag.

Just two years ago, as the Chinese Communist Party began to crack down on the autonomy of Hong Kong, a proposed Chinese extradition law in the city’s legislature led to protests that drew millions of people into the streets. Notably, the protesters in Hong Kong flashed American flags and sang the Star-Spangled Banner, with some even wearing pro-Trump merchandise and calling on then-President Donald Trump to “liberate” the region.

Hong Kong’s pro-democracy protesters on Sunday sang “The Star Spangled Banner” — and some even wore President Trump masks — to celebrate the U.S. president signing bills supporting their demonstrationshttps://t.co/WdGAqvKTBS pic.twitter.com/9Sx8xuIvJm — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 1, 2019

“Fight for freedom, stand with Hong Kong, resist Beijing, liberate Hong Kong,” pro-democracy protesters chanted as they marched outside the U.S. Consulate. (RELATED: Does The Political Right Now ‘Own’ The American Flag?)

But as those protesting tyranny across the world flies our nation’s flag, Americans, many on the political left, have increasingly shown contempt for their flag and the ideals it represents.

In addition to declaring the flag a politically divisive symbol, The New York Times also recently defended editorial board member Mara Gay after she said that the sight of American flags in Long Island was “disturbing.”

Chelsea Wolfe, a transgender athlete competing at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics in freestyle BMX, recently said that she wanted to win the event in order to burn an American flag on the podium. Other Olympic athletes like Gwen Berry turned away from the flag as the national anthem played after she qualified for the games as a hammer thrower. (RELATED: There’s A Long History Of Athletes Protesting The National Anthem)

A slew of American newspapers, such as The Washington Post, NPR, and USA Today, published articles on or about the Fourth of July holiday that ripped into different aspects of American culture.

Also on July Fourth, Democratic California Rep. Maxine Waters and Missouri Rep. Cori Bush displayed their contempt for the country.

“July 4th… & so, the Declaration of Independence says all men are created equal. Equal to what? What men? Only white men?” Rep. Waters said in a tweet. “Isn’t it something that they wrote this in 1776 when African Americans were enslaved? They weren’t thinking about us then, but we’re thinking about us now!”

Even National Geographic managed to find a problem with the fireworks displays that occur across American on her birthday.

Scientists found that vulnerable people and communities of color are disproportionately exposed to air pollution from firework celebrations https://t.co/L0FQgthTAK — National Geographic (@NatGeo) July 4, 2021

A recent poll found that younger Americans were most likely to say they did not feel pride in their country, with only 36% of young Americans said they were proud to be an American. Yet, as Americans increasingly take the greatness of their country for granted, freedom fighters across the world understand that the American flag represents the ideals that they are fighting for. (Hate For America Has Never Been Higher With Some Of The Most Powerful People)

The U.S. is not a perfect country, but it remains a beacon of light to those living under totalitarian regimes.