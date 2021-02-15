REPORT: Gus Malzahn’s Contract With UCF Is Worth $11.5 Million Over 5 Years

UCF is reportedly getting Gus Malzahn at a bargain rate.

Malzahn was announced Monday as the new head coach of the Knights, and the program didn’t have to break the bank to get him. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to 247Sports, Malzahn’s deal is worth $11.5 million over five years. He’s also owed more than $21 million by Auburn after the Tigers fired him.

It’s safe to say that Malzahn won’t be missing any meals anytime soon!

UCF already made a home run decision by pulling the trigger on hiring Malzahn. It was the obvious move to make.

Now, it’s an even better decision given the fuck that they’re not paying him much at all.

Giving Malzahn less than $12 million over five years is a hell of a bargain. Given how many games he’s won in his past, this might be the greatest deal ever.

Granted, the fact Auburn is still on the hook for so much money must have made it easier for Malzahn to accept.

It seems like the good people down in Orlando are in for a great time without having to spend too much cash. Welcome to life as a college football fan!