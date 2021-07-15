Sinkholes Stop Traffic, Devour Cars In NYC

A sinkhole emerged on New York City streets, days after another one had partially devoured two cars.

Early Thursday morning at around 9 a.m., the asphalt covering East 89th Street and York Avenue on Manhattan’s Upper East Side collapsed, according to Fox5 News. The result: a massive 20-foot hole that created traffic and threw a wrench in many New Yorker’s morning commutes.

Another giant sinkhole opens up on NYC street https://t.co/pVCBnILxJc pic.twitter.com/0DraeW6XZx — New York Post (@nypost) July 15, 2021

Personnel from the city’s Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) responded to the reported sinkhole to fill it and investigate how it happened, Fox5 News reported. Utility company employees also investigated whether the sinkhole caused any damage to utility infrastructure.

Later on Thursday, a DEP spokesperson said the investigation remained “ongoing,” and that the “Excavation is being enlarged to examine underground infrastructure in the area,” Fox5 News noted. The spokesperson also said two buildings on 89th street were without water for the time being. (RELATED: Massive Sinkhole Opens In Parking Lot, Swallowing Up Cars)

Crews worked to repair a large sinkhole on the Upper East Side of New York City on Thursday. Police said the street will remain closed until further notice. pic.twitter.com/uE99WCql3D — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 15, 2021

“Due to a sinkhole, expected extensive traffic delays in the area of East 89th Street and York Avenue in Manhattan,” an email alert from Notify NYC read, according to the New York Post. “Consider alternate routes and allow for additional travel time.”

No harm was reportedly done to individuals or people when the hole opened up on the Upper East Side, the New York Post reported. However, two cars did fall into a sinkhole that opened up Sunday in the Upper West Side.

Two cars have partially fallen into a sinkhole on Riverside Dr. at W. 97th St. Emergency crews are on scene. No injuries thankfully. But this yet another reminder: NYC simply must invest more in upgrading our outdated infrastructure. pic.twitter.com/gPSIEQS7gy — Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) July 11, 2021

After the Upper West Side sinkhole collapsed, city Councilman Mark Levine tweeted, “Two cars have partially fallen into a sinkhole on Riverside Dr. at W. 97th St. Emergency crews are on scene. No injuries thankfully. But this yet another reminder: NYC simply must invest more in upgrading our outdated infrastructure.”