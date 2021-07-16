UPDATED: 14 Outdoor Essentials That Need To Be Your Next Purchase

If there’s one thing summer is meant for, it’s for spending time outside with family and friends. With that being said, it’s time we start to think about sprucing up our outdoor entertainment spaces. Look no further than the items we’ve hand-selected for you below:

Made of rattan material, this structure is lightweight and can withstand all weather. Plus, with removable cushions, cleaning this daybed will be a breeze. This awesome outdoor furniture set will provide hours of much-needed relaxation and ease.

This #1 best seller is guaranteed to be an absolute hit this summer with friends and family. This outdoor pizza oven can be powered by charcoal, wood, a gas burner attachment, or pellets to create the perfect pizza. Cook like a pro with this artisan oven!

Many of us love to party outside well into the night due to the beautiful summer weather. With that being said, it’s important to have proper lighting as your party continues after hours. Look no further than this ingenious umbrella light that clips right onto the umbrella pole. Don’t let the dark dim your summer fun, get this awesome umbrella light!

Traditional bug spray can smell terrible, never mind the fact that it can be bad for your skin. But how else could we avoid getting bit by bugs? Now, you can repel bugs like mosquitoes, flies, and gnats without the stinky spray. Introducing the Thermacell Patio Shield Mosquito Repeller! This device can be placed on any patio, balcony, deck, porch, pool area, and more. It’s scent-free and highly effective thanks to its natural bug-repellant found in plants.

Are you in need of extra storage? Look no further than this resin outdoor shed from KETER. Since this product is made from polypropylene resin, it will not rot, rust, or falter in tough weather conditions. Did I mention it has a skylight for ample light and circulation?

Whether you desire to put these inflatable bars in your pool, on the buffet table, or anywhere else outside, your guests are sure to enjoy them with utmost excitement!

This #1 best seller is not one to be missed. Once you sit in this chair, you are able to instantly recline into the super comfy zero gravity position. Trust me, once you sit in these recliners, you’re never going to want to get out. And since this product has an average rating of 4.5 stars from more than 29,000 customers, it’s safe to say you’ll love it too!

What’s summer without a proper speaker set? This year, get yours when you purchase this product. These speakers are made with new and improved sound quality and can be mounted to any wall or surface. Enjoy your summer tunes with these awesome speakers for an incredible price.

What’s summer without a proper cooler? This rolling cooler cart will look modern and sleek in the corner of any porch, patio, or balcony. This cooler can fit up to 20 gallons of ice and drinks at once. Talk about spacious!

To match with the charcoal grill above, here is a highly-rated cleaning tool that’s both safe and effective! Since this brush can clean gas, charcoal, pellet, or flat-top grills, it’s the perfect versatile cleaning device for your grill. All you have to do to get this handy tool up and running is dunk it in some water and start scrubbing! Many grill brushes are made from metal wire bristles, which can potentially be harmful should they end up in your food. You’ll never have to worry about that again with the Grill Rescue Scraper! Did I mention a portion of the proceeds are donated to fire, police, and military foundations?

Looking for a blanket that can come with you on all of your adventures? Cease your search. This lightweight blanket is waterproof and can be taken on hiking trips, camping, to the beach, or even just in your backyard We know your adventures can sometimes get messy, but luckily this blanket is machine washable!

Boring summer afternoons will be a thing of the past thanks to this giant yard Yahtzee set. Your family and friends will love to spend quality time together playing these classic games. Did I mention it’s a #1 best seller on Amazon? What’s not to love about this awesome game set?

This product offers a modern take on a classic backyard staple: tiki torches! All you have to do to get these torches to work is fill them with the required liquid. Each torch will provide you with six hours of laid-back, summer vibes. Please remember though, do not fill these canisters will combustible liquids like kerosene or alcohol!

What’s better than a firepit on a spring or summer night? This firepit has an extra deep design that provides you with plenty of space to get a solid fire burning. The most important part of this firepit is the included spark cover. With this, you won’t have to worry about sparks flying up and catching on clothes, patio furniture, etc. Plus this firepit is sleek and modern, it will surely impress your friends and family.

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.