Psaki Says People Should Be Banned On All Social Media If They Are Banned From One Platform

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said during a Friday press briefing that if someone is banned from one social media platform, they should be banned from all other platforms as well.

Psaki said that it’s important for platforms like Facebook to “measure and publicly share the impact of misinformation on their platform” and “create robust enforcement strategies.”

“You shouldn’t be banned from one platform and not others for providing misinformation,” she added. (RELATED: Facebook Is Causing A Spook By Asking People If They Are Worried About An ‘Extremist’ Friend. Here’s What That’s About)

Psaki said during Thursday’s briefing that the White House would be working with Facebook to flag posts for misinformation.

“We’re flagging problematic posts for Facebook that spread disinformation,” she said.

Both Republicans and Democrats have put pressure on Facebook and other social media platforms over their policy on misinformation. Republicans argue that big tech censors conservatives unfairly and should allow more freedom of speech, while Democrats say that Facebook has not done a good enough job flagging and removing what they see as unacceptable content.

Following Jan. 6, Twitter, Facebook, and nearly every other social media platform banned then-President Donald Trump for “inciting violence.”

Trump’s ban brought more attention to the issue of censorship, due to the president frequent use of social media to communicate with the public.