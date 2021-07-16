REPORT: Tom Brady Played The Entire 2020-21 Season With A Torn MCL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady reportedly played the entire 2020-21 season injured.

According to Rick Stroud, the seven-time Super Bowl champion had a torn MCL last season when he led the Bucks to the Super Bowl. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Stroud described the MCL tear as a partial tear, but Ian Rapoport reported that it was actually fully torn and needed surgery.

Tom Brady led Bucs to Super Bowl 55 win despite partial MCL tear https://t.co/f0Oxx7Uj7U — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) July 15, 2021

#Bucs QB Tom Brady’s injury was actually more serious than that. It was a fully torn MCL, sources say, that required surgery following the Super Bowl win. https://t.co/jrSrzjXXWK — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 15, 2021

The legend of Tom Brady really doesn’t ever stop growing. Seemingly with everything he does, more and more details come out that make his accomplishments even more badass.

We’ve heard whispers for awhile that Brady played last season hurt, but the full details are just now starting to come out.

Playing an entire NFL season on a torn MCL and winning the Super Bowl is no joke. That’s a wild accomplishment for the legendary passer.

From @NFLTotalAccess: #Bucs QB Tom Brady recently had successful knee surgery, while we also discuss what @judybattista reported about potentially having roughing the passer reviewable. pic.twitter.com/zROupeNgpY — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 4, 2021

The man has seven Super Bowl rings, played an entire season hurt, will be 44 when the new season starts and shows no signs of slowing down. The legend of Tom Brady never stops amazing fans.