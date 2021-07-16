Editorial

REPORT: Tom Brady Played The Entire 2020-21 Season With A Torn MCL

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hoists the Vince Lombardi Trophy after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady reportedly played the entire 2020-21 season injured.

According to Rick Stroud, the seven-time Super Bowl champion had a torn MCL last season when he led the Bucks to the Super Bowl. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Stroud described the MCL tear as a partial tear, but Ian Rapoport reported that it was actually fully torn and needed surgery.

The legend of Tom Brady really doesn’t ever stop growing. Seemingly with everything he does, more and more details come out that make his accomplishments even more badass.

 

We’ve heard whispers for awhile that Brady played last season hurt, but the full details are just now starting to come out.

Playing an entire NFL season on a torn MCL and winning the Super Bowl is no joke. That’s a wild accomplishment for the legendary passer.

The man has seven Super Bowl rings, played an entire season hurt, will be 44 when the new season starts and shows no signs of slowing down. The legend of Tom Brady never stops amazing fans.