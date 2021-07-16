Richard Sherman Releases Statement On His Arrest, Vows ‘To Get The Help’ He Needs

Richard Sherman has released a statement on his shocking arrest earlier in the week.

The star NFL defensive back was arrested in Washington on charges of domestic violence residential burglary, domestic violence malicious mischief and resisting arrest early Wednesday morning. He has been accused in part of allegedly trying to break into a residence family members were in, threatening to fight police and making suicidal statements. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I have been dealing with some personal challenges over the last several months, but that is not an excuse for how I acted. The importance of mental and emotional health is extremely real and I vow to get the help I need,” Sherman wrote in part in a Friday afternoon Instagram post.

You can read his full statement below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richard Sherman (@rsherman25)

As I said as soon as details started to pour in, the entire situation is sad, disturbing and tragic. It’s clear that he needs help, and he’s now made it clear he intends to get it.

Whenever someone is allegedly making suicidal comments and threats about fighting the police to the death, you know things have gone off the rails.

More than anything, it seems like a massive cry for help.

Richard Sherman allegedly threatened to fight police to the death and take their guns if they touched him. The man needs serious help, and for the sake of his family, I hope he gets it. https://t.co/1FWGh6N4KG pic.twitter.com/Phs6el3rDy — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) July 15, 2021

For the sake of Sherman and his family, I hope he gets the help he needs and puts all of this behind him. It’s just a scary and sad situation for him and his whole family.