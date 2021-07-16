‘I’m Pro-Life And I’m An NRA Member’: Meghan McCain Reveals Her Trick For Ditching Bad Dates In NY And LA

“The View” co-host Meghan McCain revealed her secrets for avoiding bad dates in New York and Los Angeles during Friday’s episode.

Joy Behar asked McCain about her bad dating experiences before she was married and how she got out of them. McCain joked that it was a “horror show” and said that all she had to do was say that she was a Republican and the men would run away. (RELATED: ‘Don’t Let The Media Gaslight You’: Meghan McCain On Cuba Protests And America’s Symbol Of ‘Democracy And Liberty’)

WATCH:

“Another horror show. Oh, it’s really easy,” she told Behar. “I dated in New York and L.A., and all I’d have to say is ‘I’m a Republican.'”

McCain said she would specify that she loved former President George W. Bush, she’s pro-life and an NRA member. She encouraged her fellow co-hosts to just lie and say they are Republicans in order to avoid dates that they didn’t want to go on.

“I love President Bush. I’m pro-life and I’m an NRA member and then they’ll just run right away,” she continued. “They’ll run right off. So feel free to take that, just even if you’re not a Republican. You can just start lying about it and men will run away.”

“It only works in New York and L.A., but it works like a charm,” she continued. “There’s one guy I remember in particular who I was, like, ‘I’m not having it’ and I was, like, ‘I really, really love Mitch McConnell’ and like, I don’t love Mitch McConnell, but that worked. And he was like ‘oh, my God okay’ and the date was over. It really works. Just saying.”