Report: ‘The View’ Ladies Didn’t ‘Want To Work With’ Meghan McCain ‘Anymore’ Before Her Exit

Meghan McCain’s co-hosts of “The View” allegedly didn’t “want to work with her anymore” before she announced she was leaving the show at the end of the season.

“Everyone was at their wits’ end — even Whoopi [Goldberg], and she’s the chillest of them all,” a source shared with Page Six in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: ‘He Provided A Public Service’: Joy Behar Thanks Jeffrey Toobin For Distracting From Trump)

“Whoopi is never going to advocate for anyone to get fired,” the source alleged. “She’s not about that, but she was very clear that she no longer wanted to work with Meghan.” (RELATED: ‘My Ancestors Fought In The American Revolution’: Meghan McCain Speaks Out On Meghan Markle Interview As ‘#AbolishTheMonarchy’ Trends)

‘The View’ ladies were ‘at their wits’ end’ before Meghan McCain’s exit https://t.co/xi48yCfeIy pic.twitter.com/1LkZUagWlO — Page Six (@PageSix) July 5, 2021

“It happened as soon as [new ABC News president] Kim [Godwin] came in,” one source alleged. “It was right after Joy and Meghan’s huge [on-air] blow up [in May] where the network called an emergency meeting.” (RELATED: ‘I’m Just Going To Rip The Band-Aid Off’: Meghan McCain Announces She’s Leaving ‘The View’)

“They told new management, ‘We don’t want to work with her anymore,'” the source claimed, referencing co-hosts Ana Navarro, Joy Behar and Goldberg.

“Whoopi was clear that she didn’t want to work with her either,” the source alleged. “There have been so many well-documented issues, and [Meghan] has not made a good impression on new management.”

Another insider alleged that “[The hosts] all came with complaints to Kim about Meghan.”

Multiple sources claimed that the previous ABC News president had McCain’s back and the message was reportedly clear for colleagues: “‘Get along with Meghan or get out.'” (RELATED: Whoopi Goldberg Makes Peace With Meghan McCain After Arguing Intensely On-Air)

Sources close to Meghan also alleged that she was miserable on the show and ready to move on.

“It was a difficult decision for her to make, and they got what they wanted,” the insider alleged. “Meghan has been wanting to leave for a long time. She is sick of fighting this fight.”

The former Fox News co-host announced recently she was leaving the show and would be done at the end of July, after joining in 2017.