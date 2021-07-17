Editorial

Shooting Happens Outside Of The Nationals/Padres Game

Nationals Shooting (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/BarnHasSpoken2/status/1416572981325803523)

Nationals Shooting (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/BarnHasSpoken2/status/1416572981325803523)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Gunfire erupted Saturday night outside of the Washington Nationals vs. San Diego Padres game.

In several videos circulating social media, chaos could be seen unfolding as gunfire was heard near Nationals Park. Videos show individuals running for cover and safety. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Shortly after the gunshots were fired, the police announced that two individuals had been shot, but there was no ongoing threat.

The team also informed fans that they were safe to exit from certain areas of the stadium.

Obviously, this is an incredibly scary and serious situation unfolding in Washington D.C. tonight. Thankfully, the police appear to have it under control.

People go to sporting events to drink a few cold beers with their friends and relax as they soak up the action. They don’t go to games to hear gunfire roar near the stadium.

The video below of people fleeing tells you all you need to know. It was clearly a terrifying moment for everyone at the nationals game.

Keep checking back for more details as we have them.