Shooting Happens Outside Of The Nationals/Padres Game

Gunfire erupted Saturday night outside of the Washington Nationals vs. San Diego Padres game.

In several videos circulating social media, chaos could be seen unfolding as gunfire was heard near Nationals Park. Videos show individuals running for cover and safety.

Players, including Fernando Tatis Jr. Just ran into stands and grabbed family members and brought them to clubhouse. pic.twitter.com/DlC1bSv3I7 — Kevin Acee (@sdutKevinAcee) July 18, 2021

Frightened Nationals fans took cover at the report of what *sounded like* shots at Nats ballpark. But staff are telling us the incident was outside the stadium, and they’re keeping everyone inside. People hid behind bar, toppled tables to hide. pic.twitter.com/bCAP2V3qyu — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) July 18, 2021

Fans could be seen running onto the field and into the dugouts at Nationals Park as the PA announcer tells fans to remain in the same stadium with reports of an active shooter outside pic.twitter.com/wPm4uaKdRm — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 18, 2021

Shortly after the gunshots were fired, the police announced that two individuals had been shot, but there was no ongoing threat.

MPD is responding to a shooting in the 1500 block of South Capitol Street, SW, in which two people where shot outside of Nationals Park. This is currently an active investigation and it appears there is no ongoing threat at this time. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) July 18, 2021

The team also informed fans that they were safe to exit from certain areas of the stadium.

A shooting has been reported outside of the Third Base Gate at Nationals Park. Fans are encouraged to exit the ballpark via the CF and RF gates at this time. We’re working with law enforcement to provide more information as soon as it becomes available. — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) July 18, 2021

Obviously, this is an incredibly scary and serious situation unfolding in Washington D.C. tonight. Thankfully, the police appear to have it under control.

I’ve never seen what is happening at Nationals Park pic.twitter.com/PcRtZpA89i — Dillard Barnhart (@BarnHasSpoken2) July 18, 2021

People go to sporting events to drink a few cold beers with their friends and relax as they soak up the action. They don’t go to games to hear gunfire roar near the stadium.

The video below of people fleeing tells you all you need to know. It was clearly a terrifying moment for everyone at the nationals game.

Breaking: Initial reports of a shooting outside the Third Base Gate at Nationals Park in Washington, DC. Announcers are urging fans to leave the stadium. pic.twitter.com/XnZ4tzL1kK — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) July 18, 2021

