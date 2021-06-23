Max Scherzer Tries To Take His Pants Off As The Umpires Inspect Him For Foreign Substances

Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer was in a mood Tuesday night during a 3-2 win over the Phillies.

Scherzer was checked multiple times for banned substances, and he finally lost his patience. At one point, he started undoing his pants as the umpires approached him to check him again. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the hilarious moment below.

Terrible look on MLB pic.twitter.com/li5gsXYOjz — Dillard Barnhart (@BarnHasSpoken) June 23, 2021

You can only push a man so far before he reaches a breaking point. That’s just a fact in life, and I think it’s safe to say Scherzer found his Tuesday night.

The MLB is trying to crack down on pitchers using banned sticky substances to dominate batters, and as you can see, it’s not going over very well.

Scherzer is NOT a fan of the Sticky Stuff search pic.twitter.com/pys7joosJ5 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 23, 2021

Whenever an MLB pitcher acts like he’s going to take his pants off, you know you have a problem on your hands.

SCHERZER WANTS ALL THE SMOKE FROM GIRARDI pic.twitter.com/foP8Y1Rm61 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 23, 2021

I’m far from a baseball expert, but this whole sticky substance ban situation seems to be an unmitigated disaster. Constantly checking players for banned substances is just going to annoy everyone involved.

Clearly, some players have no tolerance for it.

Phillies manager Joe Girardi and Max Scherzer got into a stare down after Girardi requested umpires check Scherzer for foreign substances for a third time. Girardi was ejected after the altercation. pic.twitter.com/3B6kGLbudL — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 23, 2021

Let us know if you think the MLB should keep this up in the comments below.