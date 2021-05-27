‘The David Hookstead Show’: First Time Back At A Stadium Since 2020, Naked Streaker At The Game, Charles Barkley Praises White NBA Players And More

Welcome to the latest episode of “The David Hookstead Show.”

Today, we’re talking about a bunch of things. I break down my first trip to a live sporting event since 2020, a streaker on the field, Charles Barkley praising white NBA players, Ohio State looked at playing independently in 2020, OSU fan compares games being canceled to the Marshall plane crash that killed 75 people, Neil deGrasse tries to pour cold water on UFO theories, NFL stadiums are opening up and “Yellowstone” is still filming.

Let’s dive right in.

TOPICS:

Thanks for tuning in as always, and check out some old episodes below! Make sure to tune in again Monday!