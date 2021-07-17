Giannis Antetokounmpo Gives Profound Thoughts About Ego And Living In The Moment

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo recently had some profound thoughts about ego and humility.

In a video tweeted late Friday night by the team, the NBA superstar spoke about how focusing on the past is done because of your ego, focus on the future is because of pride and living in the moment is true humility.

Watch his incredibly impressive comments below.

“When you focus on the past, that’s your ego.” pic.twitter.com/XKiRMA8Ux2 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 17, 2021

For those of you who don’t know, Giannis is only 26-years-old, and he’s apparently already smarter than most people decades older than him.

Imagine being 26, mega-famous, millions and millions of dollars in the bank and this wise and humble. That takes a special kind of character.

Most famous and rich athletes have massive egos. To a degree, you need a big ego to be a sports star. You need to believe you’re the best.

However, that mindset will eventually get you in trouble, which is what Giannis pointed out in impressive fashion.

He’s a special young man.

You can catch game five of the NBA Finals between the Bucks and Suns tonight at 9:00 EST on ABC. With the series tied 2-2, it should be a fun one.