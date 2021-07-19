Antonio Brown’s Fiancée Rips Model After He’s Reportedly Spotted With A Different Woman

Antonio Brown has found himself in the middle of some serious drama involving multiple women.

According to Awesemo.com, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver was recently spotted with Instagram model Cydney Moreau, despite being engaged to Chelsie Kyriss. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, that apparently sparked an Instagram exchange for the ages. According to BroBible, Instagram model Caroline LaCagnina commented “COMEDY” on a @WAGSUNFILTERED post.

In response, Kyriss fired back in part with, “You slept with so many clowns when you spread your legs cotton candy and balloons come out! Sad thing is you know this man had a family you show up on demand sucking d*ck on a gym floor in a back room for FREE.”

You can see a screenshot of the post below.

Nothing gets the blood pumping like a great internet rivalry or all hell breaking loose! That’s just a fact. You combine social media and fired-up opinions, and you’re bound to have a good time.

We’ve seen it a bunch recently!

My advice to Antonio Brown? Don’t allegedly dabble with women who aren’t your future wife in a situation like this. It shouldn’t be that hard to figure out, but apparently, it very much is.

As for Kyriss’ response, that’s what we call a headshot in the business. You fire back with something like that, and you’re ending a soul.

You’re taking someone out behind the shed and putting them down like a dog.

Don’t play games like this if you’re not ready for total war because Kyriss clearly didn’t come to play games.