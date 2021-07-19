Will Netflix Make More ‘Fear Street’ Movies?

It sounds like there might be more “Fear Street” movies on the way.

Netflix dropped the third and final film of the awesome trilogy this past Friday, and all three movies were absolutely outstanding. (REVIEW: ‘Fear Street Part 1: 1994′ Is An Outstanding Movie)

While I don’t want to spoil the ending, it definitely left the door open for more movies. Well, it sounds like that might be exactly what happens.

Netflix’s New Horror Movie Is Incredible, But Don’t Watch It Before Trying To Sleep https://t.co/sIVl4I3UVZ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 19, 2021

Director Leigh Janiak said the following during a recent interview with IndieWire about the future of the series:

One of the exciting things about ‘Fear Street’ is the fact that the universe is big and allows for a lot of space. One of the things that I talked about before I was hired was that we have a potential here to create a horror Marvel [Cinematic Universe], where you can have slasher killers from lots of different eras. You have the canon of our main mythology that’s built around the fact that the devil lives in Shadyside, so there’s also room for everything else…I think that my hope is that audiences like it enough that we can start building out [more], we can think about what another trilogy would be, what stand-alones would be, what TV would be.

The first thing I wondered after the final scene of “1666” was whether or not we’d be getting more films. Again, I don’t want to spoil the ending, but the door is wide open.

Now, we know from Janiak’s comments that the ending was perfectly crafted to allow for more content down the road.

“Fear Street” was a ton of fun, and I literally watched all three movies the days they came out. I had beer on ice, food ready to roll and I didn’t move once I sat down.

It’s rare for me to be blown away by a movie, but I legit loved all three. In fact, I’d argue all of them were among the best movies I’ve seen in a long time.

So, let’s all hope we have more “Fear Street” movies coming at some point down the line. Netflix did an amazing job with the first three, and I have no doubt they’d crush it again down the road.