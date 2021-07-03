REVIEW: ‘Fear Street Part 1: 1994’ Is An Outstanding Movie

“Fear Street Part 1: 1994” is an awesome movie.

After weeks and weeks of anticipation, the first film in the highly-anticipated trilogy dropped Friday on Netflix, and I fired it up with my girlfriend over pizza and beer. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Ever since I saw the first trailer, I’ve said that “Fear Street” was arguably the most ambitious project that Netflix has ever undertaken. The streaming giant is releasing the entire trilogy based on R.L. Stine books over the course of three weekends.

Well, “1994” didn’t just live up to the high expectations but easily blew right past them.

I’m not going to spoil anything because the film is too great for that, but the premise revolves around a witch executed hundreds of years ago that routinely returns for revenge.

Well, set in the year 1994 in Sunnyvale and Shadyside, the witch is back and she wants blood as she dispatches multiple killers on a group of high school students.

“Fear Street Part 1: 1994” is rated-R, which I was very happy about. There’s a fair amount of blood, but nothing really over the top. However, the R-rating does allow the film to really reach its potential as a great horror flick.

It’s funny, engaging, bloody, keeps the viewer guessing and doesn’t slow down once it gets started.

For as excited as I was, “Fear Street Part 1: 1994” still managed to be better than I thought it was. Now, we wait until Friday for “Part 2: 1978.” It should be electric!