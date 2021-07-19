3 Dead, 33 Injured In One Weekend Of Philadelphia Shootings

At least three people were killed and dozens others wounded in Philadelphia shootings this weekend as the city continues to experience rising violence.

Since Friday evening 36 people, including a 1-year-old girl, were shot in Philadelphia, with three reported fatalities, WPVI reported. The shootings occurred primarily in neighborhoods in the northern part of the city, with most of the victims being young males, according to WPVI.

The shootings are just the latest instances of violence in the city as murders continue to skyrocket. The city recorded 304 homicides so far this year, a 33% year-to-date increase from 2020 and a 68% increase from 2019, according to data from the Philadelphia Police Department.

Local groups have been working to curb the rising violence by fostering relations between community members and the police, according to WPVI. (RELATED: Rising Crime Forces Liberals To Reckon With Their Stance On The Police)

“We’re out here knocking on doors, finding out what exact resources they need to break those barriers,” Taleah Taylor, president of anti-violence group City of Dreams Coalition, told WPVI.

VIOLENT WEEKEND: Since Friday evening, three people have died and 32 others were injured by gunfire. Philly police say 7 people have been shot since 3:30 p.m. Sunday. https://t.co/0sTZxjcxB0 — Action News on 6abc (@6abc) July 19, 2021

City officials have attempted to blame the skyrocketing murder rate on the number of guns in the city, with Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney working to get firearms off the streets and holding bi-weekly gun violence briefings, according to WHYY .

“It’s painfully clear that we must take new approaches. And while we know these briefings will not solve the crisis, it’s important for the public to hear about our strategies and know that we take this very seriously,” Kenney told WHYY.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner has been criticized for his alleged leniency towards criminals contributing to the increase in crime, with Philadelphia police union president John McNesby telling Fox News that the city was “not safe while he’s sitting in the seat of the district attorney.”

Philadelphia diverted $14 million away from its police budget in June 2020 following protests over the killing of George Floyd, NBC10 reported.

