REVIEW: ‘Succession’ Season One Is Outstanding

Ladies and gentlemen, I’ve jumped into “Succession,” and I love it.

My girlfriend and I have been cruising through some new shows, and we needed a new series to binge. That’s when we finally pulled the trigger on the hit HBO series. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Like so many other shows that I’ve watched since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, I’ve had friends recommend “Succession” for a long time, but I just never found time to watch it.

Well, that was a gigantic mistake because it’s awesome.

The show follows the Roy family and the internal struggle for control of the media empire Logan Roy has built.

It has serious “Sopranos” vibes at times, but instead of mafia bosses being dealt with, it’s about members of the Roy family jockeying for position at the top of Waystar.

For a show that has no action and isn’t a mystery, it’s a wildly intense and suspenseful show.

I won’t spoil anything about the first season, despite the fact that it’s been out for years, but damn, it’s amazing.

The entire cast is incredible, but Kieran Culkin really steals the show as Roman. Whenever that dude opens his mouth, it’s generally outstanding.

So, if you’re looking for a new show to watch, I can’t recommend “Succession” enough. Season three starts, which gives you more than enough time to cruise through the first two. Happy viewing!